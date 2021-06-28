A Magical Tea Party for Little Princesses in Emery County

By Julie Johansen

The theme for this year’s annual Emery County Princess Tea Party was “Tiana.” The invitation stated “The evening star is shinin’ bright, Make a wish and hold on tight, There’s magic in the air tonight and anything can happen.”

The tea party was hosted on Saturday at the Emery County Recreation Center in Castle Dale beginning at 11 a.m. This magical setting has become very anticipated for many beautiful little princesses along with their friends, parents and grandparents.

The recreation center becomes almost mystical with lights and costumes in a princess’ world of settings from Disney scenes. This event is designed and organized by Nicole Larsen and friends.

FrankieLyn Ariotti, who attended the tea party with her daughter, praised the event and its organizers. “The organizers put forth so much effort for the event and completely transformed the recreation center,” she shared. “The kids had a wonderful time interacting with the princesses while they lived like royalty for a day.”