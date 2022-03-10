A Night of Enchantment *Photo Gallery*

On Friday, the Spartan Center was full for the annual Emery High junior prom. Each member of the class, along with their date, was announced as they entered the court during “A Night of Enchantment.” The group then performed the class dance for all the spectators to enjoy.

At the conclusion of the evening, this year’s royalty was revealed. Second attendant king and queen went to Trey Stansfield and Rayna Dorsch. First attendant king and queen were Easton Nielson and Ashlyn Durrant while the king and queen were Merritt Meccariello and Aubrey Guymon.

A copy of the night’s events can be purchased for $10 per DVD by emailing dvds@etv.net. Please include your name, the number of copies you would like and a call back number.