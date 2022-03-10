USU Extension Carbon County Wins Awards for Impactful Educational Efforts

Press Release

Utah State University Extension’s mission is to build knowledge and improve lives through evidence-based education and information. In Carbon County, three faculty members work to provide education on a range of topics, including mental and physical health, opioid prevention, positive youth development, parenting, crops and livestock, gardening, and more.

USU Extension’s Annual Conference was held earlier this month, and local associations met and recognized the efforts of the faculty, staff and collaborators across the state.

USU Extension Carbon County faculty accepted numerous awards at the conference, including the Utah Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (UEAFCS) Innovative Program Team Award for the Community Opioid Education Dinners, the Marketing/Public Relations Team Award for the Couples and Family Relationships Online Articles, and Diversity Awards for local programming, including 4-H and Be Epic: Escape the Vape.

Steve Price, USU Extension Carbon County Director, won the Cooperative Agent Award from the Association of Extension Specialists for his collaborative work. In addition to state-level awards, Extension faculty received the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (NEAFCS) Excellence in Teamwork Award and the Innovative Youth Development Award that will go on to regional judging.

“We are honored to receive these awards,” Price said. “Our Extension faculty are doing amazing work locally to change lives of the clientele in our community through directed programming efforts. These awards are a recognition of the hard work, dedication and impactful programming of our local faculty. The awards also recognize the outstanding teamwork, resources and curricula developed by faculty within their areas of expertise. Our peers across the state and nationally are noticing the incredible work being done in Carbon County.”

Christina Pay, local FCS faculty, stated that not only are the programs impactful, they are also fun. “We enjoy the programming efforts and working in the community,” said Pay. “The charge to help improve lives is one we take seriously; however, we can also have fun in that process.”

Partnering with collaborators such as health departments, research experts, community coalitions, agency officials and other key stakeholders to coordinate on-the-ground efforts is a key component of USU Extension’s local efforts.

Ashley Yaugher, local health and wellness faculty, said, “Our local substance use prevention, treatment and recovery support efforts would not be possible without our partners. We are honored to work with our communities to provide life-saving information and programming efforts that are garnering these accolades.”

To learn more about USU Extension and local programs, visit extension.usu.edu/carbon.