A Non-Region Misstep

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

After starting the week with back-to-back wins, the Lady Panthers had high hopes for Friday’s matchup against Bryce Valley. The non-region game took Pinnacle to Tropic to round out the week.

The hosting team came out of the gates with a dominate 25-13 victory in the opening set. The Lady Mustangs followed that up with another win, 25-15, in the second to take the 2-0 lead.

It was do or die in the third set, but the Lady Panthers struggled to gain momentum. Bryce Valley shut the door with a 25-9 victory to sweep the game.

Pinnacle (6-12, 0-5 Region 19) will now have time to prepare for a pair road matches later this week. The team will travel to Monticello (10-8, 5-0 Region 19) on Thursday and Navajo Mountain (0-0) on Friday.