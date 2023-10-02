Pirates Bumped in First Round

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Round one of the 2023 1A State Baseball Tournament was hosted in Spanish Fork on Saturday. Green River had a tough matchup against #1 Panguitch, the 2022 State Runner Ups.

The #16 Pirates came ready to play, scoring a run in the first inning. The Bobcats responded with two of their own in the bottom of the inning to take the early 2-1 lead. Panguitch added a run in the third and another in the fourth to go up 4-1.

While the Pirates tried to drum up some offense, the team was unable to plate a run. Meanwhile, Panguitch exploded with four runs in the sixth to take the game 8-1.

The state competition is a single-elimination tournament, meaning the loss knocked the Pirates from the running. Green River ends the season 3-13 overall and 2-10 in region play.