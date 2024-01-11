Emery Swims in Tri-Duel with Payson and Mountain View

The Spartans traveled to Springville on Tuesday afternoon to face the Mountain View and Payson swim teams.

In the first individual event of the day, Melody Lake had a great swim, getting the first-place finish in the 200-yard free (2:17.68). She was a full 10 seconds ahead of the swimmer in the second position. Teammate Hadley Meccariello would get the fifth spot (2:38.67).

Tyson Laws (2:19.90) and Will Stilson (2:20.61) took the fourth and fifth spots in the 200-yard free, only one second away from the second position.

In the girls’ 200-yard IM, Emma Grimm (2:55.31) and Carley Young (2:56.50) took the second and third spots. For the 50-yard free races, Purity Mason would get the first-place finish with a time of 28.51. Only .49 seconds behind her was teammate Jessie Childs with a time of 29.00, giving her the second-place finish.

On the boy’s side, Adam Olsen (25.17) would get the second-place finish in the 200-yard IM, .32 seconds behind Mountain View’s swimmer. Even more astounding is how close his teammate Tyler Frandsen was, finishing .01 seconds behind Olsen with a time of 25.18. Trek Peterson (25.45) would receive fifth in the race, followed by Kade Larsen (25.76) and Jamison Christiansen (25.85) in a hard-fought race for the Spartans.

Illyria Mason placed second in the 100-yard fly (1:27.56) while Will Stilson placed fourth (1:10.53) in the boy’s division. Mason would also get the second-place finish in the girls’ 100-yard back (1:17.19.)

For the 100-yard free, Purity Mason received the number one spot with a time of 1:05.25. Meanwhile, teammates Jessie Childs (1:07.44) and Emma Grimm (1:09.66) earned the fourth and fifth spots.

For the boys, Adam Olsen placed second (56.15), only .08 seconds behind the first place Payson swimmer. Following Olsen was Parker Jensen (57.26) and Chase Huggard, getting the third and fourth positions, respectively.

In the 500-yard free, Trek Petersen had an awesome race, getting the first-place finish (6:33.87). For the girls, Annie Johansen would take the second spot (7:06.50).

Emery stood atop the finishing positions in the 100-yard breast. Kade Larsen would get the first-place finish with a time 1:13.76 on the boys’ side. For the girls, Melody Lake (1:16.45), Carley Young (1:20.22) and Acelyn Migliori (1:26.86) would get the top three spots for the event.

Next up, the Spartans will see Payson again in Castle Dale on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Emery will be celebrating senior night at the meet.