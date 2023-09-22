Hawks Soar Past Emery

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Lady Spartans faced North Sanpete for the second time this season on Thursday. Emery welcomed the Lady Hawks to Castle Dale for the region matchup.

North Sanpete got on the board early with three goals in the first half. Emery tried to rally in the second, but fell short. The Lady Hawks netted two more goals to take this one 5-0.

Emery (0-13, 0-11 Region 12) will play host once again on Tuesday as the team will take on Juab (3-10, 3-8 Region 12). Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. in Castle Dale.