Additional Signage Added to Green River’s Athena Bike Trail

By Robin Hunt

Members of the Emery County Trails Committee recently rode the Athena Bike Trail on horseback to pack in additional signage for the six-mile loop.

Green River residents and traveling users have expressed difficulty knowing if they are on the trail or not at times, so the trails committee placed additional signage along the loop. The committee also painted neon green lines over the rocky segments to ensure users can clearly see where the trail goes.

“In December, we tried to walk the Athena Trail. We had a difficult time finding our way, and got lost because it was not marked very well,” Green River Citizen Annie Roundy stated. “It was very frustrating. My kids told me they never want to do that trail again. With it being marked better, we are more likely to try again.”