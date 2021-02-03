COVID-19 Vaccine Offerings to be Expanded in March

The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to more people than ever before beginning on March 1, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) reported.

Currently, the vaccine has only been available to those aged 70+ as well as healthcare personnel, first responders and education staff. Beginning in March, the vaccine will become available for those aged 65+ as well as those 18+ with specific underlying medical conditions. A list of qualifying medical conditions can be found here.

However, before March, the local health department wants to ensure that those over 70 receive their vaccine, or at least are scheduled to.

“Before it is opened up to that group, we want to try and make sure anyone who is 70+, which is the current group, is able to either get their vaccine, or at minimum be on a list to receive the vaccine as we get more doses,” the health department shared.

The health department has been limited on the amount vaccines it receives, and the numbers can vary each day. All doses are distributed throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. To date, 1,284 residents have been fully vaccinated while 3,908 in total have received the first dose.

Those who have not yet received their vaccine are are aged 70 and older are encouraged to contact the Southeast Utah Health Department. “We are encouraging anyone 70 years of age and over to call the health department and be put on our waitlist,” the health department shared. “We will call people from the list to schedule appointments for them as we receive more vaccine.”

The health department also stressed that if you have had COVID-19, it is advised to wait 90 days before receiving the vaccine. It was also expressed that it is normal to have mild to moderate side effects a few days following the vaccine administration.

While scheduling for the new group in March has not yet begun, members of the community can register for email updates on the vaccine by clicking here. For more information or to be added to the waitlist for the 70+ group, please call (435) 637-3671 in Carbon County, (435) 381-2252 in Emery County and (435) 259-5602 in Grand County.

“SEUHD is looking forward to the time when everyone who wishes to be vaccinated has access to the vaccine,” the health department shared. “At this time, we ask for public cooperation in staying within their assigned age or risk group so that the distribution can proceed as smoothly as possible.”