ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Owner:

Emery County- Local Building Authority

PO Box 629

Castle Dale, UT 84513

Separate sealed BIDS for the Emery County Local Building Authority – San Rafael Energy Research Center Gasification Building, which includes supply, fabrication, and delivery of a ~11,250 sf Pre-Engineered Metal Building, and related work, will be received by Emery County LBA 75 East Main St, Castle Dale, UT 84513 until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, emailed to Brenda Tuttle at brendat@emery.utah.gov and cc: Maegan Crosland at maeganc@emery.utah.gov.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Jones & DeMille Engineering, 1675 South Hwy10, Price UT 84501, (435) 896-8266. For questions regarding the Bidders List and accessing project manual & plans, email Cheryl Busk at cheryl.b@jonesanddemille.com; for project specific or technical questions, email Jamison Christensen at Jamison.c@jonesanddemille.com.

Electronic copy (PDF) may be obtained for download at www.jonesanddemille.com or www.questcdn.com .

A pre-bid conference will not be held.

Bids shall be on a lump sum basis as indicated in the Bid Form.

May 22, 2023

Lynn Sitterud

County Commissioner

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 24 and May 31, 2023.