NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS – REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Emery County Local Building Authority (ECLBA) is seeking Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from Contractors for pre-construction design assistance and construction services for the San Rafael Energy Research Center. The project generally includes new construction and erection of a Pre-Engineered Metal Building (PEMB) as a new gasification facility), including new HVAC, electrical, other utility services, and related work. Contractor selection will be made based on a best-value basis, which will include consideration of qualifications, experience, schedule control, cost, and other factors.

The detailed requirements and documents for the RFQ will be available May 26th, 2023.

The Issuing Office for the Statement of Qualification Documents, on behalf of the ECLBA, is: Jones & DeMille Engineering, 1675 South Hwy 10, Price UT 84501, (435) 896-8266. For questions regarding the Request for Qualifications, please email Daniel Hawley, PE, at daniel.h@jonesanddemille.com

Printed copies of the Statement of Qualifications Documents may be obtained from the Issuing office during business hours. Electronic copy (PDF) may be obtained for download at www.jonesanddemille.com or www.questcdn.com.

The deadline for submitting the Statement of Qualifications is 4:00 p.m. MST on June 15th, 2023. Deliver all statements of qualifications electronically to Brenda Tuttle, County Clerk, at brendat@emery.utah.gov prior to the deadline.

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 24, May 31 and June 7, 2023.