REQUEST FOR BIDS – MOWER ATTACHMENT

Carbon County Road Department is accepting sealed bids for a ditch bank mower attachment. The desired attachment is the Land Pride DBM2660 Model or any industry equivalent. Bids should include the cost and the availability of each quoted attachment.

Sealed bids are due at the Carbon County clerks’ office at 751 East 100 North Suite #1100 Price, Utah 84501, prior to 3:00 p.m. on March 20th, 2024.

Please note on the outside of a sealed envelope:

CCRD 2024 – Mower Attachment

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed and emailed bids are not acceptable.

Bids will be opened during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting at 4:30 p.m. on March 20th, 2024 at the aforementioned address in the Commission Chambers.

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid, and to select the bid which in the opinion of the County provides the best product, warranty and/or service to the County.

For further information please call the Road Department at 435-636-3268 between 7:00 A.M. and 5:30 P.M. Monday through Thursday.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 6 and March 13, 2024.