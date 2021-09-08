ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Sealed Bid Proposals for Baseball Concrete Improvements Project #12C-2021 Field #3 will be received by Price City in the hands of the City Recorder, 185 East Main Street, PO Box 893, Price, Utah 84501, until 12:00 Noon on Friday October 1st, 2021. The principal items of work include excavation for installation of concrete flat work, ADA pads, metal railing, and related work. Bidding documents may be examined and obtained at the Price City Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South; (435-637-5010).

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 8, 2021.