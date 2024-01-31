PRICE CITY ADVERTISING REQUEST FOR BIDS

Price City is requesting bids for the placement of print, radio and social media advertising development and management for each year of the five (5) next fiscal years beginning July 1, 2014 and ending June 30, 2029. Please contact Nick Tatton at 636-3184 to obtain a bid submission form(s). Bids must be received by the Price City Recorder on or before 12:00 noon on Thursday, February 22nd, 2023. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed via USPS only and must be in sealed envelopes marked “advertising bid”. Price City may award one or multiple schedules independently at its sole discretion in compliance with the Price City Purchasing Policy. A public opening of the bids received will take place on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 at 12:15pm in the Mayor’s Conference Room at Price City Hall located at 185 E Main Street.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 31, February 7, February 14 and February 21, 2024.