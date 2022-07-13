ADVERTISEMENT OF BIDS – Carbon County. 751 East 100 North, Price Utah, 84501

General Notice:

Carbon County (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: Ridge Road Sewer

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Jones and DeMille Engineering, Price Office located at 1675 South Highway 10, Price, Utah 84501, until Friday, July 29, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. local time. At that time, the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work: Installation of approximately 32 precast sanitary sewer manholes, 10,700 linear feet of 12” PVC Sewer Pipe, and related work. Bids will be received for a single contract.

Owner anticipates that the Project’s total bid price will be approximately $1,210,000. The Project has an expected duration of 150 days and is expected to be completed by April 1, 2023.

Obtaining Bidding Documents:

Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found at the following designated websites: www.jonesanddemille.com or www.guestcdn.com

Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the designated websites for a fee of $30.00. The designated websites will be updated with addenda, plan holders list, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. Official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered through the designated websites.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Jones & DeMille Engineering, Inc., 1675 South Highway 10, Price, Utah 84501

Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except holidays or may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated websites and the Issuing Office.

Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office upon payment of $40.00 for each set, no part of which will be refunded. Make checks payable to Jones & DeMille Engineering, Inc.

Pre-bid Conference:

A mandatory pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. local time at the Jones and DeMille Engineering Price Office, 1675 South Highway 10, Price, Utah 84501. Bids will not be accepted from Bidders that do not attend the mandatory pre-bid conference.

Instructions to Bidders:

For further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents. The Owner may reject any or all bids submitted.

Issued by:

Owner: Carbon County

By: Larry Jensen

Title: Commissioner

Date: July 5, 2022

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 13 and July 20, 2022.