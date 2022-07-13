REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

Carbon School District

251 W. 400 N.

Price, Utah 84501

Carbon County School District is looking to compile a short list of qualified contractors that can be routinely selected for small to mid-size projects within the school district. Projects include, excavation, concrete work, general carpentry, finish carpentry and cabinets, electrical, plumbing, etc… It is anticipated that these lists will be evaluated and updated approximately every 3 years. Contractors interested in placing a Submittal of Qualifications (SOQ) may contact the maintenance department at 435-637-1342 or email driche@carbonschools.org for detailed information. SOQ’s will be submitted electronically to bids@carbonschools.org by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday July 26th. All submittals will be reviewed and scored to compile a short list of qualified contractors to rotate through work on various projects within the school district.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 13 and July 20, 2022.