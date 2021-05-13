Emery County EMTs Honored at Annual Convention

Boyd Wilson, Larry Johansen and Stacy Mcelprang.

By Julie Johansen

Every year, the Utah Association of Emergency Medical Technicians hosts a convention where statewide EMTs receive instruction and training. Awards are also distributed during the annual event.

“The Utah Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (UAEMT) was formed in 1976,” the association shared. “The purpose of UAEMT is to promote professionalism, education, camaraderie, and advance the education, health and overall wellbeing of Emergency Medical Services personnel and the agencies they represent.”

This year’s convention was at the Red Lion in St. George on May 6-8. At the event, Larry Johansen was honored for 30 years of service, while Stacy McElprang and Stoney Jensen were recognized for 10 years of service.

Boyd Wilson then received the coveted John Henrie Award. This award is given to an EMT who has provided outstanding service and is a shining example of the emergency medical technicians’ finest traditions. Wilson also received a cash award, which he returned to the association to be added to the scholarship funds.