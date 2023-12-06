Lady Dinos Steal the Show *Photo Gallery*

On Tuesday night, the Lady Dinos hosted the Union Cougars. Carbon came out ready to play, outscoring the Cougars 14-5 in the first quarter. The Lady Dinos were relentless on defense and kept their lead for the entirety of the game, cruising to an easy 54-21 win.

The three seniors all put up some nice stat lines, starting with leading scorer Amiah Timothy, who shot 46% with 14 points in the game. She had a whopping seven steals and two blocks, working non-stop on the defensive side as well.

The two other seniors both had double-doubles, snagging up the boards all night. Madison Orth had 12 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Kylan Sorenson ended the night with 10 points, 11 boards, three assists and two steals.

The Blue and White squad ended the game with 19 steals and six blocks. The Lady Dinos are now 1-2 on the early season.

Carbon will travel this weekend to play its first in-season tournament in the Color Country Classic Thursday through Saturday. After that, the Lady Dinos will play their first region game at home against the 3-4 North Sanpete Hawks on Dec. 12.