NOTICE – UTAH ADMINISTRATIVE CODE R311 – PROPOSED AMENDMENTS

On May 12, 2022 the Utah Waste Management and Radiation Control Board approved the proposed changes to the Utah UST rules for publication and public comment. The rules to be amended are: R311-200, Underground Storage Tanks: Definitions; R311-201, Underground Storage Tanks: Certification Programs and UST Operator Training; R311-203, Underground Storage Tanks: Technical Standards; R311-204, Underground Storage Tanks: Closure and Remediation; R311-205, Underground Storage Tanks: Site Assessment Protocol; R311-206, Underground Storage Tanks: Certificate of Compliance and Financial Assurance Mechanisms; R311-207, Accessing the Petroleum Storage Tank Trust Fund for Leaking Petroleum Storage Tanks; R311-208, Underground Storage Tank Penalty Guidance; R311-211 Corrective Action Cleanup Standards Policy – UST and CERCLA Sites, and R311-212, Administration of the Petroleum Storage Tank Loan Program.

Copies of the proposed changes are available at the DERR office at 195 North 1950 West, Salt Lake City, Utah, or may be requested by contacting David Wilson at (801) 536-4100 or djwilson@utah.gov. The proposed changes can also be viewed and downloaded at the DERR’s web site at: https://deq.utah.gov/environmental-response-and-remediation/proposed-changes-to-r311-underground-storage-tank-rules.

A public hearing to receive comments on the proposed changes will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, Multi-Agency State Office Building, Room 1015, 195 North 1950 West, Salt Lake City, Utah.

In compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, individuals with special needs (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) should contact Larene Wyss (lwyss@utah.gov), Office of Human Resources, at (801) 503-5618, Telecommunications Relay Service 711.

Comments on the proposed rule changes will be accepted from Wednesday, June 1, 2022, until 5:00 pm on Friday, July 1, 2022. Comments may be submitted in writing or by email.

Please submit written comments to:

Brent H. Everett, Director

Division of Environmental Response and Remediation

PO Box 144840

Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-4840

Please submit comments by email to: ustcomments@utah.gov.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 1, 2022.