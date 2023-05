Lenda Leek, American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit 3 President, announced that the auxiliary will be at the following businesses this week to distribute poppies for remembrance of veterans.

Auxiliary members will first be stationed at Miller’s Travel Center in Wellington (2195 East Main Street) on Friday, May 26. They will be at Smith’s Food and Drug in Price (1075 East Main Street) on the following day, May 27.

On both days, the ALA will be stationed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.