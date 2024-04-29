American Legion Offer Fallen Comrades One Final Salute

Since 1919, Price’s Post 3 American Legion Honor Guard has provided military funeral services to thousands of Veterans and service members. American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a nonprofit Veteran’s organization. The American Legion focuses on providing a multitude of services to Veterans, service members and their communities. The American Legion has since grown into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States.

Art Sanchez, United States Army Veteran and member of the American Legion, stated, “I am honored and privileged to be a member of the largest wartime Veteran’s organization in the United States of America.”

One of the services that the American Legion provides is a 3-Volley Salute for their fallen comrades. The 3-Volley Salute is a way to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Being laid to rest with military honors is of the highest honor. Many people have also come to know this as the 21-Gun Salute, which is similar. Tradition was that three bullets would be tucked away into the United States Flag that is presented to the service member’s family, with each bullet representing Duty, Honor and Country.

Mario DiCaro, United States Army Veteran and member of the American Legion who has been part of the American Legion Honor Guard for over 47 years, had so much to say about being a veteran and a member of the American Legion.

One thing he repeated several times was “Ww’re just here for our fellow Veterans.” DiCaro stated that typically if the family requests a military funeral service the local mortuaries have been really good about contacting them and letting them know the time and place of the funeral service. Dicaro said that any Veteran or service member is entitled to a military service so long as they were Honorably Discharged. DiCaro ended by saying, “We just want to be able to alleviate some pain to family members and honor our veterans.”

To learn more about the service that the American Legion provides please visit their website at: https://utlegion.org/

If you’re a Veteran or you know a Veteran in need, please visit: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

To reach the Veteran Crisis Hotline: DIAL 988 then press 1 or TEXT 838255