Carbon Volleyball with Two Big Region Wins Before State

The Carbon Dino Volleyball team faced their region opponent, Judge Memorial Bulldogs in Price on April 23. The Dinos fell in the first set in a close battle of 28-26, as the Bulldogs would take the early lead in the match.

Carbon buckled down in the next set, getting the win, 25-20. Match three was another close one, but the Dinos would take the lead with the win, 25-22. In set four, Carbon and Judge had another solid battle, ending in a 25-21 score. The Dinos would finish winning the final three sets, securing the victory against Judge Memorial.

Evan Lancaster was solid all-around, ending his night with 17 assists, 12 digs, three blocks, four kills and four aces. Carter Warburton had 20 digs on the night with five aces.

Alexis Bueno finished the night with 15 assists, an ace and nine digs. Charles Tima had 12 kills, 19 digs and an ace for the Dino squad. Erik Hold had a big 18 digs and a couple assists. Zeke Willson finished with nine kills, three aces, four digs and five blocks for a great night from the senior.

Then the team would face another region opponent in the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle. Carbon finished the first set with a big 25-14 win. Set two brought a fired-up Juan Diego team, as they won, 25-22. Set three and four for the teams ended with the same results, as Carbon would get both wins by a score of 25-20.

Warburton would get another 20 digs in the match for the sophomore. Bueno had four aces, nine digs and another solid night with the assists, ending with 18.

Lancaster finished the night with eight kills, two blocks, nine digs and 13 assists for the Junior. Willson was big on the defensive end with three blocks, nine digs, an ace and five kills for the Carbon Dinos, getting two big region wins in a row.

Carbon improves to 4-1 in region play, behind the 5-0 North Sanpete Hawks. Whom they will see in the final game of the regular season on April 30. They will begin the state tournament on May 10 at UVU, brackets are still to be determined.