ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Seventh Judicial District Court, Carbon County, State of Utah

In the Matter of the Estate of Richard A. Hodges also known as Richard Alan Hodges

and as Rick Hodges, Deceased,

Case No. 213700033

Creditors of the estate are required to mail or deliver their claims in writing to Mekette Hodges, 166 N. 100 E., Price, UT 84501, who has been appointed by the court as the personal representative of the estate, or to the personal representative’s attorney, Michael R. Jensen, 90 W. 100 N., Suite 3, Price, UT 84501, or to the clerk of the above court, within three months after the date of first publication of this Notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 16, June 23 and June 30, 2021.