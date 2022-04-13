ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of: Andrew Curtis King.

Probate Case Number: 223700021 (Seventh District Court, Carbon County, Utah)

Curtis King, whose mailing address is PO Box 10951, Bozeman, MT 59719 has been appointed personal representative of the above-entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, Travis Blackburn, at the following address: P.O. Box 1702, Price, UT 84501; or (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Carbon County, Utah, 120 East Main Street, Price, UT 84501 or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Date of first publication: April 13, 2022.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 13, April 20 and April 27, 2022.