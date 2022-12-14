NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON OPEN AND ADJUST THE 2022 CARBON COUNTY BUDGET

Carbon County will hold a public hearing to open and adjust its 2022 budget, Pursuant to Utah Code Annotated section 17-36-26. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment to any increases or amendments to the 2022 budget of the County general fund or other budgetary funds. All interested persons shall have an opportunity to be heard.

The hearing will be held December 21, 2022, during a meeting of the Board of Commissioners scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building, Second Floor, located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah.

/s/ Seth Marsing, Carbon County Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 14, 2022.