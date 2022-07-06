Annual Heritage Days Delights Large Crowds

Huntington City’s Heritage Days returned in 2022, welcoming large crowds for patriotic festivities. The activities kicked off on June 24 and 25 with the annual Heritage Days Rodeo. The rodeo grounds were standing room only as rodeo fans packed the arena.

The fun continued on Friday, July 1 with cornhole and pickleball tournaments. This was followed by an ice cream social and entertainment by Power House. The day’s entertainment was rounded out with a movie under the stars as attendees enjoyed “Ron’s Gone Wrong.”

Saturday kicked off bright and early with a fun shoot at the Seeley Farm. Later in the evening, Creep and Hypno Hick provided entertainment alongside a horseshoe tournament. The kids also got in on the fun with a bike parade of lights and fireworks.

Members of the community continued to show their patriotism with a program on Sunday. The Huntington Glee Club presented its annual patriotic program that evening at the Huntington Stake Center. Spectators flocked to program to cap off their evening.

The festivities were rounded out on Monday with traditional Fourth of July activities. The day began with breakfast and a flag retirement ceremony at the city park, followed by the annual parade down Main Street. The celebration continued into the afternoon with kid’s activities and entertainment by Cody Robbins, Hypno Hick and Creep.

Charley Jenkins headlined the evening, performing for hours for a huge crowd. Those in attendance capped off the evening with a large firework display.