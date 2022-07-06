University of Utah Announces 2022 Dean’s List

Press Release

The University of Utah congratulates more than 8,900 students who were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Madalyn Irl Johnson of Price

Dalton Latimer of Price

Adriana Payan-Medina of Price

Danielle Morgan Hofer of Price

Ryan M Procarione of Price

Peyton Douglas Fausett of Price

Jordyn M Gagon of Price

Alexis Shea Chappell of Price

Noah Mathew Armstrong of Helper

Mia Kathleen Hawkes of Helper

Tyler J Yoklavich of Helper

Ryan Loran Gagon of Helper

Samantha Roberts of Orangeville

Kyson S Stilson of Orangeville

Emily Ann Jespersen of Price

Abbie Saccomanno of Helper

About the U

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world. With over 100 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level, including law and medicine, the university prepares students to live and compete in the global workplace. In 2019, the university was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities-an invitation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions marked by excellence in academic expertise and research impact, student success, and securing resources in support of core missions. Known for its proximity to seven world-class ski resorts within 40 minutes of campus, the U encourages an active, holistic lifestyle, innovation and collaborative thinking to engage students, faculty and business leaders.