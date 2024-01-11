Apples for Teacher Recipient Honors Former Student

Sarah Rasmussen, a kindergarten teacher at Sally Mauro Elementary, was the recipient of January’s Apple for Teachers award at the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday evening.

AJB Broadcasting’s Taylor Warnock presented the recognition and read the nomination submitted by Mequelle Woodruff in front of the board. The nomination began with Woodruff expressing what an outstanding teacher Rasmussen is.

Woodruff stated that the reasoning for her nomination was how Rasmussen continues to carry on the memory of Kenzlee Cook, a former student who passed away on November 2020 after a courageous battle with an aggressive brain cancer known as DIPG. Rasmussen finds many ways to continue to carry on Cook’s memory in her classroom each year.

“Sarah really does care for each and every student,” concluded Woodruff. “She is a great asset to Sally Mauro and Carbon School District.”

