Eastern Baseball Announces 2024 Schedule

By Calvin Jensen

Utah State Eastern baseball recently unveiled its schedule for the upcoming 2024 schedule. The Eagles kick off their new season on Jan. 26 with a doubleheader against Gateway Community College in Las Vegas, NV. The two games, scheduled at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. PST, will set the tone for what promises to be a thrilling season.

Following the opener, Eastern continues its early-season campaign with matchups against Arizona Western College and Central Arizona College on Jan. 27 and 28, respectively.

As the season progresses, the team will hit the road to face Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix, AZ on Jan. 30, followed by a series against Cochise College in Douglas, AZ on Feb. 2 and 3.

“We are very excited to have a strong core group coming back for us this season,” said Eagles head coach Kirk Haney. “ Mack Bright , Tyler Nelson and Conner Bancroft will be three of those that were seen in lineup last year. They will have the experience to be key players in our 2024 season.”

With much anticipation, Eastern’s home opener is set for Feb. 23 where Utah State Eastern will host Treasure Valley Community College at the Carlson-Colosimo Field in Price. The matchup against the Chuckars marks the beginning of a series of home games for the Eagles, including the Utah State Eastern Club and their conference opener against Colorado Northwestern Community College on March 8.

“As for newcomers, this year we have a lot of talent that will play big innings,” stated Haney. “They are hungry and will push our team all season.”

After losing four starting rotational arms from last season, on the mound for the Eagles will be Owen Teuscher , Micah Del Rio and Wayland Crane, who pitched in some big situations last year.

Eastern will continue its season competing in one of the most competitive conferences in the nation in the SWAC Region 18 with teams like Salt Lake Community College, College of Southern Idaho, Community Christian College and the College of Southern Nevada. The regular season will conclude for Utah State Eastern with a series of away games against College of Southern Idaho and a post-season showdown in the SWAC Region 18 Tournament, which will be hosted by the Region 18 champion.

Eagle fans can view the entire schedule for Eastern softball at www.usueasternathletics.com. Can’t make the game? Watch all USU Eastern conference matchups live on the Scenic West Digital Network with play-by-play provided by Castle Country Radio. For game information and updates, text the word “EAGLES” to 83200.