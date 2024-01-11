Green River Recognizes Long-Standing Council Member

During the Green River City Council meeting on Tuesday, Kathy Ryan was recognized for her many years of dedicated service to the council. Ryan served on the council for 12 years, just concluding her final term.

Ryan was credited as always coming prepared to the meetings by reading and studying volumes of legal documents, resumes, proposals, and more. She also dedicated many hours to serving on the city’s hiring committees, beautification team, planning commission and museum advisory board.

“She has shown her love for the community in so many ways,” Green River City shared. “Her hard work and dedication will always be appreciated.”

Ryan was presented with a plaque by city staff and the current council members during the Tuesday meeting.