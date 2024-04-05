April Carbon Tourism Super Service Award Goes to Local On-Air Personality

Taylor Warnock of AJB Broadcasting was named the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award recipient at Wednesday evening’s commission meeting.

Tina Grange, Tourism Specialist, presented the honor to Warnock. Before she welcomed her to the podium, however, she read from not one, but two nominations for Warnock. The first stated that she is a beacon of light at the local radio station and, with her captivating voice and unwavering dedication, she tirelessly works to uplift the community.

From organizing events to amplifying voices of marginalized groups, it was stated that Warnock uses her platform for connections and to inspire change.

“Her passion for serving others shines through every broadcast, making her an invaluable asset to our community,” Grange shared from Warnock’s nomination.

The second nomination stated that Warnock has been a strong voice in the community as an on-air personality for a decade. She contributes to the community by being an ambassador for all that the area has to offer and donates her time and resources to many organizations.

Warnock also sits on the Creekview School Council and the CARE Board. The nominee stated that, on a personal note, Warnock is one of the best friends that they have ever had. She cares for the people in her community and is abrasive, loud, lovely, funny, savage, stubborn and extremely deserving of the honor.