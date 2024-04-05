Dinos Hand Falcons First Region Loss *Photo Gallery*

After a tough loss to the Falcons on Tuesday, which gave the Dinos their first region loss, the team came to play on their home turf for a revenge game on Thursday. Canyon Views sits atop the RPI, ahead of Juab and Carbon, who are 5-1.

After Thursday’s victory, the plot thickened in the battle for the region championship, as Carbon handed Canyon View their firs region loss.

Carbon was on the board first, scoring a run in the first inning. The game went cold for the next few innings, as the two tough teams had a solid defensive showing. Canyon View tied it up in the top of the fifth, but the Dinos were ready to put on a hitting clinic, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Falcons would put up one more run, but the game was too far out of hand, as the Dinos would win a statement game, proving to be one of the teams to beat in 3A.

Jace Barlow continued to dominate with his bat, with three RBIs, a run score, a double and his fourth home run of the season. Tyrus Madsen also had a double in the game, with three RBIs and a run scored as well. Jaxon Ingram was the third Dino to record a double in the game, with an RBI and a run scored.

Next up, Carbon will face the Manti Templars (3-3) on Tuesday on their home turf in Manti, then again on Friday in Price.