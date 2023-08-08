Arts Festival Update Presented to Helper City Council

Hannah Patrick, who has been working hard behind the scenes to bring the annual Helper Arts Festival to life once again, visited the Helper City Council last week to give an update on this year’s festivities.

Patrick stated that all of the food and art vendors have been booked to the point that they are now over-booked and the potential to grow is there. “The interest to come to this festival is overwhelming,” Patrick said.

The Helper Arts Festival will begin this year on Friday, Aug. 18, when vendors will begin to trickle in with their wares. To make this successful, the street will be blocked beginning on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 17, which is when the gallery stroll will take place.

Food vendors will arrive that evening and park in the old city hall parking lot. There will be volunteers that have signed up to oversee the information booth as well.

Patrick stated that all of the arrangements have been going well. One change this year, per the request of many to have the vendors off of the sidewalks, is that they will be lining up down the middle of Main Street.

For more information on this year’s event, including a complete schedule, please see the flyers below.