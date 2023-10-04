Autism Council of Utah Donates to the ECSO

Ending September on a high note, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) announced that the Autism Council of Utah generously donated sensory bags to the office.

The bags were delivered by Michelle Hiles, who took the time to explain how the contents could be beneficial for times when the deputies are interacting with an autistic person. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) affects how people community and interact, and the ECSO personnel receives annual training on it.

“We received enough bags for every patrol vehicle,” the ECSO shared. “The contents of the bags are designed to help with law enforcement interactions.”

Each sensory bag includes noise-cancelling earmuffs, fidget toys, a specially-designed communications board and helpful tips. The ECSO thanked the Autism Council of Utah, expressing appreciation for its support.