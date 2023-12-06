Pinnacle Highlights Novembers Happenings

Press Release

Miss Gresham’s first grade class is partnering with the Carbon County Animal Shelter where they will go to the shelter once per month to read to the dogs and cats. This activity provides an opportunity for the animals to get some socialization and for first grade students to be able to practice their reading skills.

During the student government elections in early November at Pinnacle Canyon Elementary, Tylee Peterson was elected President, Maritza Nevarez was elected Vice President, Gus Kiahtipes was elected Secretary and Trip Downard was elected Historian. Teacher Joe Fryer is their advisor. The student government organized a food drive to help stock the Pinnacle Pantry and are working on more activities for the month of December.

The Pinnacle High School student government sponsored a dance on Saturday, Nov. 18 called “The Fall Ball.” The dress for the dance was flannel and sweaters.

Seventh grade students at Pinnacle Canyon Middle School traveled to the Castle Gate Mine for a field trip. These students have been studying Utah coal mines as well as Utah ghost towns with Jake Hardy.

Elementary Specials continue to keep our students moving and creating! Whether it’s sewing with Miss Pat or P.E. with Coach S, our students are learning new skills!

The high school girls’ basketball team, coached by Jake Hardy and assisted by Nikki Otto and Dekota Krushaar, have a record of 4-1 as of Dec. 1. Despite having a smaller team, Coach Hardy said that defensively, his team is “holding teams to low numbers” and that offensively they are “doing a better job of running plays and finding a flow with each successive game.” The Lady Panthers have a full schedule for December. Check the school’s webpage for game days and times.

The Pinnacle High School boys’ basketball team has a record of 1-0 as of Dec. 1. Head coach Ray Jones reports that the team is “working really hard and they are doing well on the academic side as well. It’s been a joy to coach them this year and we look forward to hopefully continued success.” The team is also supported by assistant coach Taylor Broward and grad assistant Ryker Howell. More boys’ basketball is scheduled for December. Check the school webpage for dates and times.