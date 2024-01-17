Ask an Expert – Winter Garden Planning Tips

USU Extension Press Release
If the spike in gardening interest over the last few years is any indication of what 2024 will be like, now is the perfect time to start planning! Consider these tips and links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac.
- Peruse garden/seed catalogs to help determine new vegetable varieties to try in the garden.
- Plan out and design the vegetable garden. Consider implementing crop rotation of vegetable families to reduce disease buildup.
- Consider growing herbs and/or microgreens indoors to add fresh greens to your diet.
- Use deicing compounds sparingly to avoid salt damage to landscape plants.
- If storing bulbs, check their condition to ensure they are firm. Remove any that are soft or rotten.
- Perform routine maintenance on lawnmowers and other small-engine garden equipment.
- Sign up to become a member of the USU Botanical Gardens and receive discounts on classes and workshops, along with other special benefits.
- Look for specific gardening information at garden.usu.edu. Here, you will find information on fruit, vegetable, and herb growing guides as well as tips on soil, lawn, yard, tree, shrub, and flower care. Also included are monthly tips, the basics of gardening, information on drought, events and more.
- Winter is a great time to take an online gardening course and plan for the coming months. Use promo code GARDEN5 for $5 off!