Little Cities of Hope: New Year, New Beginnings – Embark on Your Healing Journey with Life Balance Recovery

By Susanna McGee

2024 marks the start of a new year, which can mean new beginnings or journeys. One important journey is that of substance use disorder (SUD) recovery.

Carbon and Emery Counties have many available opportunities, resources and support for residents to begin their recovery journey. One such organization is our local Life Balance Recovery office, an outpatient facility that treats SUD and mental health concerns.

In the serene heart of Price, a town where the beauty of nature blends with the warmth of community, Life Balance Recovery recognized a profound need, observing that many individuals were silently experiencing the heavy burdens of SUD and mental health disorders. This observation was not just a fleeting thought; it became a calling. Life Balance Recovery decided to establish our presence here in Price because we believe in the power of healing and transformation.

Our philosophy is rooted in the understanding that every individual deserves a chance to heal and lead a fulfilling life, free from the shackles of substance use. We know the journey to recovery is not a straight path; it is filled with challenges, setbacks and victories. That’s why our approach is tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual, acknowledging their strengths, struggles and personal goals.

We are here to support the community by providing comprehensive SUD and mental health services. Our team comprises compassionate and skilled professionals who are dedicated to creating a safe, supportive and non-judgmental environment. We believe that healing happens in a community, and by being part of the Price community, we want to foster a space where everyone feels welcomed, heard, and understood.

Our Mission: At Life Balance, our mission is to assist individuals and families affected by addiction and SUD in regaining personal freedom, improving overall well-being, and finding balance in life. We strive to cultivate an environment where unconditional love for self, community and family is not just encouraged, but is a fundamental part of recovery.

Services We Offer: Life Balance Recovery has a comprehensive range of treatment programs, tailored to fit the needs of each individual. Our services include:

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) : Providing 10 to 19 hours of services per week, this program is designed for individuals requiring more intensive care. This includes drug testing, group therapy, individual therapy and family therapy (as needed).

: Providing 10 to 19 hours of services per week, this program is designed for individuals requiring more intensive care. This includes drug testing, group therapy, individual therapy and family therapy (as needed). General Outpatient Program (GOP) : Offering two to nine hours of services per week, ideal for those needing a flexible approach to treatment. This includes drug testing, group therapy, individual therapy and family therapy (as needed).

: Offering two to nine hours of services per week, ideal for those needing a flexible approach to treatment. This includes drug testing, group therapy, individual therapy and family therapy (as needed). Bio-Psycho-Social Evaluations: Court-ordered evaluations.

Court-ordered evaluations. Drug Testing: Court-ordered testing.

Our treatment is client-driven, regularly evaluated and includes family involvement, which we consider crucial for a successful recovery journey. Our multi-faceted approach includes structured group therapy, individual counseling, behavior management, and psycho-educational classes on topics like preventing return to substance use, CBT & DBT skills, coping with grief and loss, coping with stress, and mindfulness practices.

Our Team: Our state-licensed, mental health and SUD professionals are not just experts in their field; they bring passion and deep care to each client’s journey. Utilizing evidence-based treatment methods, they ensure the most comprehensive and effective treatment.

WE MOVED! Life Balance Recovery moved to a new location. Our address is 23 South Carbon Ave Suite 22 in Price. To learn more about our services or to schedule a consultation, please contact us at (801) 367-0394 ext. 702 or visit our website at www.lifebalancerecovery.com.

At Life Balance Recovery, we understand that the path to recovery is a personal journey. We are here to guide, support and empower you every step of the way. Rediscover your balance and well-being with us. Together, we can create a community where recovery is not just a possibility, but can be a reality for those who seek it. We are committed to walking alongside each person on their journey toward a healthier, happier life. In Price, we aren’t just a center for healing; we’re part of a community’s heart, beating with hope and resilience.

Start your recovery journey today! Find out more about local resources in Carbon and Emery counties at https://extension.usu.edu/heart/resource-books