Atwood Takes 2nd at State

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the 1A State Golf Championships took place at the Glendale Golf Course.

Avree Atwood had an incredible round to lead the Lady Panthers with a score of 91. Ashlyn Behunin hit a 115 followed by Persephone Jones (122) and Darolani Motte (123). Pinnacle ended with a 451 team score, good enough to tie for fifth overall.

While Abby Schofield (Manila) finished atop in the individual results, Atwood was right behind her to take second in the state with her 91 round. Congratulations Avree!

For Green River, Abby Erwin shot a 124 while Kassidy Lehnhoff came in at 130. Full results for the girls can be found here.

The boys also hit the course where Green River battled, but did not make the first cut. Ryker Meadows shot a 105 followed by Jarrett Guererra (106), Camden Anderson (106) and Joe Vollmer (114). Full boys’ results can be found here.