Authorities Conduct Drug Bust at Green River Motel

ECSO Press Release

In March of 2023, Emery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Utah Highway Patrol and Utah County Major Crimes seized 90,000 fentanyl pills, 1/2 pound of methamphetamine, and one stolen firearm at a motel in Green River. Information gathered by these agencies led to service of a search warrant at the motel.

ECSO is grateful for the relationships with our federal and state partners as we continue our unrelenting hunt for those looking to do harm to our communities. We would also like to thank the motel management for their support and cooperation.