Extra Time Needed on Senior Night

Friday marked the final home game of the regular season for the Spartans as they took on Richfield. Prior to the match, Emery honored its 10 seniors: Koalton Curtis, Our Diarra, Randy Elmer, Tayten Reid, Joseph Behling, Carter Huntington, Ryder Christensen, Merritt Meccariello, Derick Morris and Ridic Potter.

Then, it was time for the critical match. The cold weather mirrored each team’s attack. Neither group could get much going as the teams remained scoreless at the break. Another 40 minutes in the second half did not shake anything loose. As a result, extra time would be needed to decide a winner. Unfortunately, the Wildcats were the ones that broke through and spoiled senior night with a 1-0 victory.

Emery (6-5, 5-2) will need to beat Canyon View (5-6, 3-4) in Cedar City on Tuesday in order to tie Carbon (7-3, 6-2) in the region standings.