Authorities Respond to Early Morning Fire in Price

Authorities were paged to a fire in Price early on Tuesday morning. The blaze was reported in the area of 600 East and 500 South just after 6 a.m.

According to early reports, the fire started in a camp trailer that was located near the homes in the area. The Price City Fire Department was paged to the scene along with local law enforcement officers. Helper Fire was later paged to assist.

A witness on scene claimed to have heard an explosion before the camp trailer erupted in flames, but the cause of the accident has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

