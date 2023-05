Pinnacle’s Avree Atwood claimed the top spot in the Region 23 competition at Hideout. Her 96 round was good enough for first place.

Other scorers for the Lady Panthers included Darolani Motte (118), Gracie McDonald (132) and Jostyn McLean (134). The boys’ team was led by Cole Barton (116), followed by Dominick Vigil (121), Jaxon Cranford (122) and Karder Anderson (131).

Up next for 1A teams is the state competition on May 15-17.