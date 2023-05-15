Kathleen Patterick Robinson, PhD, age 74, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Kathleen was born January 28, 1949, in Price, Utah, the daughter of Evelyn Jones and George Harrison Patterick. She married Roy Robinson on June 4, 1977, in Price and had two children, Kacy and Brian.

Kathleen earned a PhD in Education from the University of Wyoming, a Master of Social Science in Human Resource Management, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Utah State University. Kathleen worked a full time job and raised a family while completing her higher education goals.

Kathleen worked as a Dean and Director of Treasure Valley Community College in Caldwell, Idaho, and a Director of Continuing Education at both the Tooele and Price USU campuses. She was loved by all her students and encouraged each and every one of them to graduate and fulfill their dreams. While working in higher education, Kathleen obtained numerous awards and commendations for her tireless dedication to her students.

She is survived by her husband Roy; children Kacy Robinson, and Brian (Rachel) Robinson; grandchildren Cash and Jace Robinson; sister Sherrie Patterick and many other loving family members. She was proceeded in death by her parents, and her sister Marianne Conover.

Kathleen was an inspiration not only to her family, but to all her students and many friends. She was always positive, encouraging, and full of life. She was loved greatly and will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org