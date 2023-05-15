Saturday Vibes Returns

Helper Saturday Vibes returned to the city’s historic Main Street for another season of fun on May 13. Kicking off this year’s celebrations, the theme for the event was Everything Animal.

Attendees were encouraged to bring their furry or scaled friends along with them for a pet parade. Those that wanted to dress up their pet were also welcome to enter a pet costume contest. Going along with the theme, the event featured a vaccination clinic for cats and dogs that included rabies, FVRCP, bordetella, FeLV and microchips.

As usual, attendees were invited to peruse vendors while enjoying the various food and drink options provided, or sit and enjoy the live entertainment. Shaking the dust off of the stage, the Bombshell Flowers and Picky Out the Stingers performed.

New this year was the Helper History Hunt, welcoming attendees to learn more about local history while having fun. Saturday Vibes will continue the festivities on May 27 beginning at 5 p.m.