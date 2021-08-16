Babe Ruth Softball Organization Seeking Input on Possible League

Those that have girls between the ages of eight and 18 that are interested in participating in local, competitive softball have the opportunity to complete the following survey by Aug. 17.

The Eastern Utah Babe Ruth Softball organization stated that, due to a significant local interest, a group of volunteers within Carbon County are working to establish a competitive softball league for the girls of the Carbon and Emery area for a spring 2022 season.

“As we work to organize a board of directors under the Babe Ruth organization, we would like to gather some preliminary numbers for participation,” the group shared.

The data from the survey will assist in estimating the number of players for the spring 2022 season. It will also work to determine what age divisions the league will need.

The survey may be taken by clicking here.