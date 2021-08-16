Helene Pappas Fox Wright, our beautiful mother, left her glass slipper on the stairs to heaven on May 15, 2021. She was 85 and lived in Salt Lake City. Helene was born on October 6, 1935. Her Greek father, chose her befitting name Helene which means “Beautiful Light”. She was a beautiful light, and her light will continue to shine brightly in each of the memories she created with her cherished family.

Helene was raised in Price, Utah by her adoring parents, James and Lucile Pappas. Helene had a happy childhood growing up on the family farm with her beloved brothers Bill and Ted Pappas. Her family later moved into town and owned and operated a grocery store and gas station called the Hi-Way Service. Helene attended Carbon College and received her Associates Degree, she also received a full scholarship to Cosmetology School in Salt Lake City. Helene was very talented and ambitious. She was a licensed cosmetologist, real estate agent, owned her own shopping business, had pilot license, and was a talented artist.

In 1961, Helene married Milo “Mick” Powell Fox. They had three children. Jeff, Mickie, and Jesse Fox. Mick died suddenly in 1965. Even though Helene was a very young widow with three small children, she dedicated herself to the roles of both Mother and Father for her children. Whether it was hunting, fishing, boating, camping, skiing, dancing, music, art, gardening, or doing homework, our mom made everything a fun adventure.

Helene married S.B “Wizz” Wright in 1984. Tragedy struck again when he suddenly died of a heart attack in 1985. Helene’s beautiful light and undaunted spirit continued to shine in spite of her tragic losses. She loved and adored her children, they were her world. She held Mickie’s hand during the birth of each of her three children, and she held her granddaughter Meggin’s hand through chemotherapy. She Traveled to New York with Jesse and Lisa, she enjoyed exploring ghost towns with Jeff and Wendy. Helene treasured the time and trips she took with her beloved brother Ted, and her dear sister-in-law Kel. They were always there for her with great love, laughter, and family support. Her greatest joy was being called by her nickname “Nanny” by her seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Helene was preceded in death by husbands: Milo P “Mick” Fox, and S.B. “Wizz” Wright; Parents, James and Lucile Pappas; Brother, Bill Pappas; Nephews, Nick and Steve Pappas (Nancy).

Helene is survived by her children: Jeffery Fox (Wendy), Mickie Fox Adler (Michael Haxby), Jesse Fox (Lisa); Grandchildren: Meggin Adler, David Adler, Taylor Adler, Cole Fox (Kim), Alli Campbell (Andrew) Austin Fox, Lizzi Fox, Great grandchildren: Isaac Adler, Lily Adler; Brother, Ted Pappas (Kel); Neices, Shelly Pappas (Ben), Charlene Pappas; Nephew, Jerry Pappas; childhood friends, Connie and Bonnie Birch.

A family memorial service and interment was held at the cemetery in Lehi, Utah on May 18, 2021. A celebration of life ceremony will also take place in Sun Valley, Idaho on June 29, 2021. Helene loved all dogs. You can honor her memory making a donation to any animal shelter in the name of her beloved Morkie, Cha Cha.