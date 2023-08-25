Helper Receives First Ever CATCH Award

During the Helper Arts Festival that took place last weekend, Trout Unlimited presented its first-ever Community Action Towards Conservation Habitat (CATCH) award to Helper City for its hard work in restoring the Price River.

Trout Unlimited is a national organization with hundreds of thousands of members that focuses on three goals: protecting, reconnecting and restoring rivers. Helper City was chosen for this award due to its accomplishments and partnership with Trout Unlimited on the Helper River Revitalization Project.

“The process to restore the Price River and assist with the revitalization of Helper City has been a six-phase effort to open the entire river from the confluence with the Colorado River to the Scofield Reservoir 20 miles upstream,” Trout Unlimited Southwest Communications Director Nick Gann explained.

Bringing not only fish and aquatic wildlife benefits, the project also created new jobs and recreational opportunities that work to support the local economy.

The vision for the river was brought to life by Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman as well as Helper City, Carbon County, the Utah Watershed Restoration Initiative, Senator David Hinkins, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation and many, many more.

Mayor Peterman happily accepted this recognition on the Main Street Park stage on behalf of the city.