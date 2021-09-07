Badgers Score in Bunches Against Pirates

ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

On Friday, the Wayne Badgers came to town to face the Pirates. The game did not go the way of the home team as Wayne scored in every inning.

The Badgers scored one run in the first, three in the second, four in the third, six in the fourth and three in the fifth. Down 17-0, the Pirates pushed their first run of the game across. It was not enough, however, as Wayne gained the victory 17-1.

This week, Green River (1-11, 1-8) will play its rival, Pinnacle (1-13, 0-7), in Price on Wednesday. The Pirates will wrap up the week at Diamond Ranch Academy (4-9, 1-6) on Friday.