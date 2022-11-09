Banquet to Honor Carbon County Nurses

RNs, LPNs and CNAs will be honored at the inaugural Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Nurses Banquet on Wedesnday, Dec. 7. This free event is open to all Carbon County nurses as well as one guest.

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce has been giving back to those whose serve the community for years, traditionally with the First Responders Banquet. The Nurses Banquet is a new addition to the rotation and will take place every other year, alternating with the First Responders Banquet.

The evening will include a free dinner for the nurses and their guests as well as recognition of their efforts and sacrifices. Some nurses will even walk away with some extra Christmas money as $3,000 in cash prizes will be given away at the end of the evening.

The banquet will take place at USU Eastern in the student center beginning at 6 p.m. All RNs, LPNs and CNAs that would like to attend must RSVP to the chamber office by calling (435) 637-2788 or emailing bhaeck@carboncountychamber.net.

With the banquet rapidly approaching, the chamber is seeking additional sponsors to help honor nurses during this inaugural event. Sponsorship opportunities range from $250 to $500. More information on sponsoring the event can be obtained by contacting the chamber office.