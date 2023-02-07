Barton Leads Panthers Past Cougars

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

On Friday, Pinnacle hosted Monument Valley. The Panthers were ready for action and made their move in the second quarter. They put up 22 points in the period while holding Monument Valley to just eight. Pinnacle fought off the Cougars’ final attempt in the fourth to defeat the visitors 61-49.

Cole Barton went off for 22 points (7-12, 58%) while Ryker Howell added 13 points. The former added eight rebounds and three steals while the latter tallied nine rebounds and four steals. The leading rebounder was Brody Howell with 13 boards on the night. In addition, Jonathan Kessler recorded nine assists and eight points.

The Panthers (14-6, 4-1) will now prepare to host Whitehorse (8-9, 2-2) on Friday.